9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Academy players recall 9/11 | Smithsonian seeking stories for public record
Home » MLB News » Red Sox lefty Sale…

Red Sox lefty Sale has COVID-19, scratched from Sunday start

The Associated Press

September 10, 2021, 12:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Boston ace Chris Sale has tested positive for COVID-19, sidelining the left-hander while the Red Sox fight for positioning in the crowded AL playoff picture.

A Red Sox spokesman confirmed the result on Friday morning. The seven-time All-Star had been scheduled to start Sunday in Chicago against the AL Central-leading White Sox.

The 32-year-old Sale missed all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery. Since returning Aug. 14, he is 3-0 with a 2.52 ERA.

Any prolonged absence for Sale would be a big blow for the Red Sox, who entered Friday with a one-game lead over the New York Yankees for the AL’s top wild-card spot. Toronto was another half-game back as it tries to swipe the second wild card from its AL East rivals.

Boston has made frequent use of the COVID-19 injury list in the last month, but it looked as if it was turning a corner before Sale’s positive test. Left-hander Josh Taylor was reinstated on Monday, and position players Kiké Hernández and Danny Santana returned to the active roster on Tuesday.

Eight players remain on the COVID-19 IL, including infielders Xander Bogaerts and Christian Arroyo and pitchers Nick Pivetta, Matt Barnes and Martín Pérez.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Updated: New executive order requires vaccines for all federal employees, contractors

Privacy, technology groups urge Biden to revive surveillance oversight board

OMB preparing agencies for three-year sprint to a new cyber standard

A Tuesday like no other: Feds recall shock of 9/11

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up