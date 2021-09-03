CORONAVIRUS NEWS: St. Mary’s Co. re-opens mass vax site | Fairfax Co. schools update | Prince George's Co. expands mobile vaccine fleet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » MLB News » Rays SS Franco out…

Rays SS Franco out of lineup one day leaving with headache

The Associated Press

September 3, 2021, 5:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays rookie shortstop Wander Franco was out of Friday night’s lineup against Minnesota, one day after leaving a game early with a headache.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Franco underwent tests, which were negative, and that anticipates the 20-year old will be back in the lineup “within a game or two” as long as he continues to improve.

“He got a good night’s sleep,” Cash said. “He woke up, went to see the doctor. Everything checked out. He’s in a much better place right now.”

Franco extended his on-base streak to 33 games with a seventh-inning walk Thursday night against Boston, but left after the at-bat with a headache. He tied Hall of Famers Mel Ott and Arky Vaughan for the third-longest streak by a player under 21.

Franco was checked by a trainer after pointing toward his head several times earlier in the plate appearance. He was tagged out by Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez trying to score from third on a grounder Wednesday night.

“We don’t know if it was the play the night before or just a headache popped up,” Cash said. “But whatever it was, it was enough to make enough sense to get him out of the ballgame.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

In goodbye message, Chaillan unloads his frustrations over DoD’s technology culture, processes

New artificial intelligence initiatives, Buy American increase advancing in House NDAA

Biden taps MSPB acting executive as final nominee to fill the board

VHA employee vaccinations on the rise amid surge in COVID cases, deaths

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up