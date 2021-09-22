Coronavirus News: Livestream learning in Fairfax Co. | Reviving nationwide eviction moratorium | DCPS safety protocol frustrations | Latest cases in DC region
Rain forces postponement of Pirates’ game at Reds

The Associated Press

September 22, 2021, 12:53 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — The finale of Pittsburgh’s three-game series at Cincinnati was postponed Wednesday by rain about 10 minutes before the scheduled first pitch. The game was rescheduled for Monday at 1:10 p.m.

The teams split the first two games of the series. The Reds have lost eight straight series and were trying to avoid losing a ninth straight series, which would be their longest streak since a 10-series losing streak in August-September 1982.

They are chasing the streaking St. Louis Cardinals for the second NL wild card.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: C Tyler Stephenson was reinstated from the 10-day injured list before Tuesday’s game. C Mark Kolozavary was optioned to Triple-A Louisville and RHP Tejay Antone (right elbow) was transferred to the 60-day IL.

UP NEXT

Pirates: Pittsburgh is scheduled to open a four-game series at Philadelphia on Thursday.

Reds: Cincinnati is scheduled to open a four-game series against Washington on Thursday.

