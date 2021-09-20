Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | Loosing friends over COVID-19 vaccine | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Home » MLB News » Peralta expected to start…

Peralta expected to start as Milwaukee hosts St. Louis

The Associated Press

September 20, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. Louis Cardinals (79-69, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (91-58, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jake Woodford (2-3, 4.30 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (9-4, 2.57 ERA, .94 WHIP, 181 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -214, Cardinals +183; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Paul Goldschmidt and the Cardinals will take on the Brewers Monday.

The Brewers are 42-32 on their home turf. Milwaukee’s lineup has 180 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads them with 28 homers.

The Cardinals are 37-36 on the road. St. Louis has a collective .241 this season, led by Paul Goldschmidt with an average of .291.

The Brewers won the last meeting 6-5. Miguel Sanchez recorded his second victory and Daniel Vogelbach went 1-for-1 with a home run and four RBIs for Milwaukee. Alex Reyes registered his eighth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Brewers with 128 hits and has 83 RBIs.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 67 extra base hits and 99 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .241 batting average, 2.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Cardinals: 9-1, .260 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (shoulder), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Avisail Garcia: (back), Lorenzo Cain: (hip), Rowdy Tellez: (knee), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Willy Adames: (quad).

Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Legacy financial management federal providers must define their roles in new approach

Under recent executive order, federal employees must now show proof of vaccination

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

USDA Chief Data Officer Ted Kaouk moving to OPM in October

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up