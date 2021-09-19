Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | US, EU seek max vaccine rates | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Padres starter Arrieta departs in 1st with groin strain

The Associated Press

September 19, 2021, 5:05 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — San Diego Padres pitcher Jake Arrieta departed Sunday’s start at St. Louis with a right adductor groin strain after facing six batters.

Padres interim pitching coach Ben Fritz made a mound visit after Edmundo Sosa hit a two-run double, and summoned manager Jayce Tingler and trainer Mark Rogow.

After a short conference, Arrieta was pulled from the game and replaced by Craig Stammen.

The 35-year-old former Cy Young Award winner was signed by the Padres last month after being released by the Chicago Cubs.

Arrieta was activated off the injured list on Sept. 3 after missing 10 games with a strained left hamstring. He was 0-2 with an 8.25 ERA in three starts for the playoff-contending Padres before facing the Cardinals.

Arrieta allowed five runs, four of them earned, on two hits and a walk, against St. Louis.

The Padres placed fellow starting pitcher Blake Snell on the injured list with a left adductor groin strain on Sept. 15.

