Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Home » MLB News » Morton scheduled to start…

Morton scheduled to start for Braves at Giants

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Atlanta Braves (76-69, first in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (96-52, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (13-5, 3.76 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 192 strikeouts) Giants: Alex Wood (10-4, 4.08 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -132, Braves +118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Atlanta will play on Saturday.

The Giants are 48-25 on their home turf. San Francisco has a collective on-base percentage of .324, led by Buster Posey with a mark of .379.

The Braves have gone 39-33 away from home. Atlanta has hit 217 home runs as a team this season. Adam Duvall leads the team with 35, averaging one every 13.3 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 6-5. Camilo Doval earned his third victory and Brandon Crawford went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. Jacob Webb took his third loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crawford leads the Giants with 81 RBIs and is batting .299.

Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 161 hits and has 78 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .301 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

Braves: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: (undisclosed), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Jake McGee: (oblique), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Mike Yastrzemski: (elbow), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Alex Dickerson: (hamstring).

Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Stephen Vogt: (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

USDA Chief Data Officer Ted Kaouk moving to OPM in October

Interior will move BLM headquarters, senior officials back to DC

USPS says vaccination, testing requirements subject to 'mandatory' union negotiations

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up