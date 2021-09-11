Morton expected to start for Atlanta against Miami

Miami Marlins (59-82, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (75-65, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20…

Miami Marlins (59-82, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (75-65, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (1-1, 3.62 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Braves: Charlie Morton (13-5, 3.76 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 185 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -237, Marlins +196; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Marlins will take on the Braves Saturday.

The Braves are 36-33 on their home turf. Atlanta is hitting a collective batting average of .241 this season, led by Austin Riley with an average of .300.

The Marlins have gone 21-48 away from home. Miami is slugging .371 as a unit. Jazz Chisholm Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .430.

The Braves won the last meeting 6-2. Ian Anderson notched his seventh victory and Jorge Soler went 1-for-4 with two RBIs for Atlanta. Trevor Rogers registered his seventh loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 67 extra base hits and is batting .256.

Chisholm Jr. leads the Marlins with 15 home runs and is batting .250.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .228 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .215 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (elbow), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Stephen Vogt: (hip).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion), Brian Anderson: (shoulder), Jesus Aguilar: (knee).

