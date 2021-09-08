Molina homers, Wainwright wins as Cards beat Dodgers 5-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright pitched into the ninth inning and Yadier Molina homered, helping the St. Louis Cardinals…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright pitched into the ninth inning and Yadier Molina homered, helping the St. Louis Cardinals top the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Led by Wainwright and Molina once again, St. Louis stopped a four-game slide. Tyler O’Neill also connected for the Cardinals, and Edmundo Sosa had an RBI single.

The Dodgers dropped to two games back of NL West-leading San Francisco, which rallied for a 7-4 victory at Colorado.

Wainwright (15-7) sailed into the ninth, but he was replaced by Giovanny Gallegos after Corey Seager’s RBI single got the Dodgers within two. Will Smith then hit a sacrifice fly before Gallegos struck out Chris Taylor for his fifth save.

Wainwright (15-7) allowed seven hits, struck out four and walked none. The 40-year-old right-hander improved to 8-1 in his last nine starts.

Max Muncy hit his 31st homer for Los Angeles, which had won three of four. Mitch White (1-3) permitted four runs and five hits in five innings.

