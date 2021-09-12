McCullers solid again, Tucker homers, Astros beat Angels 3-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. threw six strong innings, Kyle Tucker homered and the Houston Astros beat the Los…

HOUSTON (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. threw six strong innings, Kyle Tucker homered and the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-1 on Sunday.

McCullers (12-4) permitted one run on three hits with seven strikeouts. He won his third straight decision and has allowed two runs or fewer in three straight starts.

After Juan Lagares tied it 1-1 in the fifth with a homer to left, Tucker hit a two-run homer to right-center off Jose Quijada (0-1) in the bottom of the inning.

Since coming off the injured list on Aug. 24, Tucker is 25 for 59 with 11 extra-base hits, including three home runs.

Shohei Ohtani, the Angels’ two-way superstar, went 1 for 3 with a walk on the day Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. tied him for the major league lead in homers at 44.

Yuli Gurriel had four hits, including an RBI single in the first to give Houston a 1-0 lead.

In the seventh, right fielder Lagares slipped going for Gurriel’s single but recovered to throw it to second baseman David Fletcher, whose relay throw got Alex Bregman at the plate.

Ryne Stanek pitched a perfect seventh, Kendall Graveman worked the eighth and Ryan Pressly closed it out for his 24th save.

LA’s Jaime Barria yielded one run on four hits with four walks and six strikeouts in four innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: OF Jo Adell was out of the lineup after crashing into the outfield wall on Saturday. Adell was sore in the back hip and backside area where he hit the wall, manager Joe Maddon said.

Astros: OF Michael Brantley is day-to-day after leaving Saturday night’s game with right knee soreness, manager Dusty Baker said. … C Jason Castro (right knee discomfort) and INF Taylor Jones (health and safety protocols) are set to start rehabilitation assignments with Triple-A Sugar Land, Baker said.

ROBBED

Carlos Correa dove to his right and laid out to catch a line drive by Fletcher in the fifth. After the play, McCullers tipped his cap to Correa to show his appreciation.

UP NEXT

Angels: LHP Packy Naughton (0-1, 2.57 ERA) will make his third start of the season Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series at the Chicago White Sox. Naughton pitched five scoreless innings in his last start Tuesday at San Diego.

Astros: RHP Jake Odorizzi (6-7, 4.28) will start Monday in the opener of a four-game series at the Texas Rangers. Odorizzi has allowed two runs or fewer in each of his last four outings.

