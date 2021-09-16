Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. Update | DC parents call for safety measures | Prince William schools pass vax mandate | Latest cases in DC region
Marquez expected to start for the Rockies against Braves

The Associated Press

September 16, 2021, 3:05 AM

Colorado Rockies (68-78, fourth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (76-68, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 12:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (12-10, 3.88 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 167 strikeouts) Braves: Ian Anderson (7-5, 3.61 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -175, Rockies +152; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head to play the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

The Braves are 37-36 on their home turf. Atlanta has a collective batting average of .241 this season, led by Austin Riley with an average of .298.

The Rockies are 23-51 on the road. Colorado has a collective .247 this season, led by Raimel Tapia with an average of .274.

The Rockies won the last meeting 3-2. Carlos Estevez earned his third victory and Colton Welker went 1-for-4 for Colorado. A.J. Minter registered his sixth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Duvall leads the Braves with 101 RBIs and is batting .229.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 27 home runs and has 82 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .232 batting average, 5.80 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (elbow), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Stephen Vogt: (hip).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (oblique), Austin Gomber: (back), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

