Marlins rookie Sánchez leaves…

Marlins rookie Sánchez leaves with right hamstring tightness

The Associated Press

September 30, 2021, 8:40 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Miami Marlins rookie Jesús Sánchez left Thursday night’s game against the New York Mets in the middle of the third inning with right hamstring tightness.

Sánchez flied to deep left with two outs in the third and jogged up the first-base line while holding his bat and watching the ball, which was caught by Jeff McNeil.

Bryan De La Cruz replaced Sánchez in right field in the bottom half, and the Marlins said an inning later that Sánchez left with hamstring tightness.

Sánchez, a 23-year-old who made his big league debut in August 2020, is hitting .251 with 14 homers and 36 RBIs in 227 at-bats. He had singled leading off the second inning.

