Luzardo scheduled to start for Miami against Philadelphia

The Associated Press

September 3, 2021, 3:05 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (69-64, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (55-79, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (10-5, 2.76 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (5-7, 7.19 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +125, Phillies -144; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Bryce Harper and the Phillies will take on the Marlins Friday.

The Marlins are 34-32 in home games in 2020. Miami is averaging 3.8 RBIs per game this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with 92 total runs batted in.

The Phillies are 30-36 on the road. Philadelphia has a team on-base percentage of .315, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .405.

The Phillies won the last meeting 7-4. Zack Wheeler earned his seventh victory and Andrew McCutchen went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Anthony Bender took his first loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aguilar leads the Marlins with 45 extra base hits and is batting .261.

Harper leads the Phillies with 59 extra base hits and 63 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .220 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Phillies: 7-3, .282 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).

Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Luke Williams: (health protocols), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Andrew Knapp: (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

