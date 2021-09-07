9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Muslim Americans still fighting bias | Teaching Sept. 11 as history | Effects on collective mental health | How air travel changed
Lauer scheduled to start as Milwaukee hosts Philadelphia

The Associated Press

September 7, 2021, 3:05 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (71-66, second in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (84-55, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (7-7, 4.54 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 186 strikeouts) Brewers: Eric Lauer (4-5, 3.22 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -106, Phillies -111; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Bryce Harper and the Phillies will take on the Brewers Tuesday.

The Brewers are 38-31 on their home turf. Milwaukee’s lineup has 165 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads them with 24 homers.

The Phillies are 32-38 on the road. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .298.

The Phillies won the last meeting 12-0. Zack Wheeler earned his 12th victory and Brad Miller went 3-for-5 with two home runs and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Brandon Woodruff took his eighth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar is second on the Brewers with 48 extra base hits and is batting .256.

Harper leads the Phillies with 28 home runs and has 66 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .259 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Phillies: 8-2, .287 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (shoulder), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Avisail Garcia: (hamstring/back), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Willy Adames: (quad), Manny Pina: (oblique).

Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Luke Williams: (health protocols), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Andrew Knapp: (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

