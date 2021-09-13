Coronavirus News: Unvaccinated patients strain nation's hospitals | Unions split on vaccine mandates | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Hill scheduled to start for New York against St. Louis

The Associated Press

September 13, 2021, 3:05 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (73-69, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (72-72, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (15-7, 2.98 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) Mets: Rich Hill (6-6, 3.82 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -108, Cardinals -110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and St. Louis will face off on Monday.

The Mets are 43-28 on their home turf. The New York pitching staff averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, Taijuan Walker leads them with a mark of 8.5.

The Cardinals are 34-36 on the road. St. Louis has hit 161 home runs as a team this season. Nolan Arenado leads the club with 31, averaging one every 17.1 at-bats.

The Mets won the last meeting 4-1. Walker earned his second victory and Dominic Smith went 1-for-4 with an RBI for New York. John Gant registered his third loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 58 extra base hits and is batting .260.

Arenado leads the Cardinals with 66 extra base hits and is batting .255.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .267 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .222 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jose Peraza: (finger), Brandon Nimmo: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (knee), David Peterson: (side), Jake Reed: (forearm), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Tomas Nido: (thumb).

Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

