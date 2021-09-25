Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Home » MLB News » Hill scheduled to start…

Hill scheduled to start for Mets at Brewers

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New York Mets (73-80, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (92-62, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Rich Hill (6-7, 3.87 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) Brewers: Corbin Burnes (10-4, 2.28 ERA, .93 WHIP, 221 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -228, Mets +193; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets head to play the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

The Brewers are 43-36 on their home turf. Milwaukee is hitting a collective batting average of .234 this season, led by Omar Narvaez with an average of .274.

The Mets are 29-47 on the road. New York is slugging .389 as a unit. Pete Alonso leads the team with a slugging percentage of .511.

The Brewers won the last meeting 5-1. Eric Lauer notched his seventh victory and Kolten Wong went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Milwaukee. Tylor Megill took his sixth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 85 RBIs and is batting .267.

Alonso leads the Mets with 35 home runs and is batting .257.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .178 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Mets: 2-8, .233 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Rowdy Tellez: (knee), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Mets: Thomas Szapucki: (undisclosed), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

OMB tells agencies to start planning for possible government shutdown

Olson’s customer-first approach helped Treasury get out from under technical debt

DoD's drug supply chain is shaky, DoD IG report adds to growing evidence of that

For DoD, new flexibility for IT spending is a test of trust with Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up