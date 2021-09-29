Hernandez expected to start for the Marlins against Mets

Miami Marlins (64-93, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (75-82, third in the NL East) Flushing, Queens;…

Miami Marlins (64-93, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (75-82, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (1-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-11, 4.57 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 141 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -172, Marlins +148; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Miami will square off on Wednesday.

The Mets are 46-33 in home games in 2020. New York has slugged .388 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a mark of .506.

The Marlins are 24-55 on the road. Miami hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .294 this season, led by Miguel Rojas with a mark of .320.

The Mets won the last meeting 2-1. Brad Hand recorded his sixth victory and Jonathan Villar went 2-for-3 with two doubles for New York. Anthony Bass took his ninth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 89 RBIs and is batting .256.

Rojas leads the Marlins with 127 hits and is batting .263.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .221 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Marlins: 2-8, .214 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Thomas Szapucki: (undisclosed), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Drew Smith: (shoulder), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion), Brian Anderson: (shoulder), Jesus Aguilar: (knee), Jorge Alfaro: (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.