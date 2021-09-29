Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. officials at odds over vaccine mandate | Prince George's Co. schools to pay drivers for extra routes | Latest cases in DC region
Hendricks scheduled to start for Chicago against Pittsburgh

The Associated Press

September 29, 2021, 3:05 AM

Chicago Cubs (67-90, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (59-98, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (14-7, 4.81 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 126 strikeouts) Pirates: Roansy Contreras (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -107, Cubs -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Chicago will play on Wednesday.

The Pirates are 35-41 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh’s lineup has 122 home runs this season, Bryan Reynolds leads the club with 24 homers.

The Cubs have gone 28-48 away from home. Chicago’s lineup has 205 home runs this season, Ian Happ leads the club with 24 homers.

The Pirates won the last meeting 8-6. Enyel De Los Santos earned his second victory and Colin Moran went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs for Pittsburgh. Adam Morgan took his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 24 home runs and has 88 RBIs.

Happ leads the Cubs with 24 home runs and has 63 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .235 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Cubs: 1-9, .271 batting average, 7.37 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson: (hamstring), Duane Underwood Jr.: (shoulder), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Dillon Peters: (back), Luis Oviedo: (shoulder), Connor Overton: (shoulder), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (shoulder), Steven Brault: (arm).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Keegan Thompson: (shoulder), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Manuel Rodriguez: (shoulder), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jason Heyward: (concussion), Michael Hermosillo: (forearm), Patrick Wisdom: (wrist), Alfonso Rivas: (finger), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (soreness), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm), Robinson Chirinos: (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

