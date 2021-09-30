Coronavirus News: Lawsuit over vaccine mandates in Montgomery Co. schools | DC bill could require vaccination for students | Rally for eviction protections in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Happ expected to start as St. Louis hosts Milwaukee

The Associated Press

September 30, 2021, 1:42 AM

Milwaukee Brewers (95-63, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (88-70, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brett Anderson (4-9, 4.30 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Cardinals: J.A. Happ (9-8, 5.86 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -114, Brewers -103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Milwaukee will face off on Thursday.

The Cardinals are 43-34 on their home turf. St. Louis has hit 192 home runs as a team this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with 34, averaging one every 17.1 at-bats.

The Brewers are 50-27 in road games. Milwaukee hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .315 this season, led by Christian Yelich with a mark of .351.

The Brewers won the last meeting 4-0. Adrian Houser recorded his 10th victory and Daniel Vogelbach went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Miles Mikolas registered his third loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Cardinals with 34 home runs and is slugging .499.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Brewers with 132 hits and is batting .246.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, .284 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .198 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Justin Miller: (elbow), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder), Yadier Molina: (shoulder).

Brewers: Devin Williams: (hand), Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), Jake Cousins: (biceps), John Axford: (elbow), Rowdy Tellez: (knee), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

