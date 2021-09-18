Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Home » MLB News » Gray scheduled to start…

Gray scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Los Angeles

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Los Angeles Dodgers (94-54, second in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (77-71, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Max Scherzer (14-4, 2.17 ERA, .82 WHIP, 219 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (7-7, 3.88 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 141 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds +163, Dodgers -191; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Los Angeles will face off on Saturday.

The Reds are 39-33 on their home turf. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .310.

The Dodgers are 42-31 on the road. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .317.

The Reds won the last meeting 3-1. Luis Castillo earned his eighth victory and Kyle Farmer went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Walker Buehler registered his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Votto leads the Reds with 88 RBIs and is batting .266.

Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with 60 extra base hits and 86 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .212 batting average, 3.15 ERA, outscored by four runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .252 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Tyler Naquin: (ribs).

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Chris Taylor: (neck), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Interior will move BLM headquarters, senior officials back to DC

Legacy financial management federal providers must define their roles in new approach

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

Diverse federal workforce key to embedding equity in agency public service, OMB says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up