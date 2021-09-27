Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?': A local hospital amid Delta | Pfizer to seek approval for kids in 'days' | CDC chief: Get vaccinated, stop variants | Enough vaccines for boosters | Latest cases in DC region
Home » MLB News » Giants 1B Brandon Belt…

Giants 1B Brandon Belt has broken left thumb, status unclear

The Associated Press

September 27, 2021, 9:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Giants first baseman and home run leader Brandon Belt has a broken left thumb and his availability for the final week of the regular season and playoffs is unclear.

The Giants said an X-ray Monday showed the broken bone and that Belt will “continue to meet with doctors over the next couple of days to develop a recovery plan and timetable for his return.”

The injury is a big blow for the NL West leaders, who begin a home series with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night still seeking to close out their first division title since 2012. The Dodgers are two games back to start the season’s last week.

Belt exited a 6-2 win at Colorado on Sunday in the seventh inning after getting hit on the left hand with a pitch while squaring to bunt.

The 33-year-old Belt is batting .274 with a career-high 29 homers and 59 RBIs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Range of penalties possible for employees who don't comply with federal vaccine mandate, attorneys say

Agencies adding more resources -- and people -- to power DEIA initiatives

GSA loses 3 technology execs; DHS, Air Force, FDA gain new ones

DoD temporarily raising housing subsidies for some troops as markets continue to climb

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up