Gant leaves after 12 pitches vs Yankees, appears to be hurt

The Associated Press

September 13, 2021, 2:48 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Twins pitcher John Gant lasted just 12 pitches against the New York Yankees on Monday, leaving with what appeared to be an injury.

Gant, a 29-year-old right-hander, retired DJ LeMahieu and Brett Gardner on ground-outs starting the bottom of the first and walked Aaron Judge on four pitches.

Manager Rocco Baldelli and head athletic trainer Michael Salazar went to the mound, spoke briefly with the pitcher and Gant was removed.

Luke Farrell, a son of former Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell, relieved and got Giancarlo Stanton to ground into a force-out.

Gant is 1-3 with a 3.76 ERA in five starts and seven relief appearances.

Minnesota led 4-0 on two-run homers in the first by Jorge Polanco and Miguel Sanó against rookie Luis Gil.

