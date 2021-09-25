Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Home » MLB News » Gallen expected to start…

Gallen expected to start as Arizona hosts Los Angeles

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Los Angeles Dodgers (99-55, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (49-105, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (10-7, 3.27 ERA, .97 WHIP, 140 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (2-10, 4.53 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +198, Dodgers -239; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Los Angeles will face off on Saturday.

The Diamondbacks are 29-47 on their home turf. Arizona has a collective batting average of .234 this season, led by Josh Rojas with an average of .264.

The Dodgers are 47-32 in road games. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .325, led by Will Smith with a mark of .370.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 4-2. Tony Gonsolin earned his fourth victory and A.J. Pollock went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Humberto Castellanos took his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rojas leads the Diamondbacks with 45 extra base hits and is slugging .414.

Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with 35 home runs and has 90 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 2-8, .221 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .287 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kevin Ginkel: (elbow), Tyler Gilbert: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Seth Beer: (shoulder).

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Chris Taylor: (neck), Cody Bellinger: (rib), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

DoD's drug supply chain is shaky, DoD IG report adds to growing evidence of that

Biden administration gives federal contractors until Dec. 8 to comply with vaccine mandate

Range of penalties possible for employees who don't comply with federal vaccine mandate, attorneys say

OMB tells agencies to start planning for possible government shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up