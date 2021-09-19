Coronavirus News: Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID-19 | First DC heart transplant dies from COVID-19 | COVID-19 impact on missionaries | Latest cases in DC region
Fried scheduled to start for Braves at Giants

The Associated Press

September 19, 2021, 3:05 AM

Atlanta Braves (76-70, first in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (97-52, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (11-7, 3.53 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 143 strikeouts) Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (12-6, 3.24 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 140 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -114, Braves -104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Atlanta will play on Sunday.

The Giants are 49-25 on their home turf. San Francisco is hitting a collective batting average of .248 this season, led by Brandon Crawford with an average of .301.

The Braves have gone 39-34 away from home. Atlanta hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .314 this season, led by Freddie Freeman with a mark of .374.

The Giants won the last meeting 2-0. Zack Littell secured his fourth victory and Curt Casali went 1-for-4 with two RBIs for San Francisco. Charlie Morton took his sixth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Bryant leads the Giants with 57 extra base hits and is slugging .502.

Freeman leads the Braves with 162 hits and has 78 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .281 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Braves: 4-6, .241 batting average, 3.79 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Jake McGee: (oblique), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Alex Dickerson: (hamstring).

Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Stephen Vogt: (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

