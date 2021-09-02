CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccinated Fairfax Co. students get back to school faster | Prince George's Co. adds to mobile vaccine fleet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » MLB News » Embattled Mets edge Marlins…

Embattled Mets edge Marlins 4-3 for 5th straight victory

The Associated Press

September 2, 2021, 10:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Dominic Smith broke a seventh-inning tie with an RBI single and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

Marlins leadoff batter Miguel Rojas and Mets counterpart Jonathan Villar each homered on the first pitch they saw, the first time that’s happened in a major league game since at least 1985, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Statisticians at Elias were unable to go back any further with certainty because prior pitch-count records aren’t precise.

Francisco Lindor doubled home a run for the Mets and scored on a balk by starter Sandy Alcantara (8-13). New York won all three games completed this week against the last-place Marlins to cap a tumultuous homestand, including the resumption of one suspended in the top of the first on April 11.

The teams were rained out Wednesday night, one day after acting Mets general manager Zack Scott was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, hours after attending a fundraiser at team owner Steve Cohen’s house.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

With new CIO in place, OPM turning to familiar IT modernization playbook

New artificial intelligence initiatives, Buy American increase advancing in House NDAA

OMB launches Evaluation.gov as hub to showcase work from chief evaluation officers

Obituary: GSA’s Rob Coen

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up