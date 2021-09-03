CORONAVIRUS NEWS: St. Mary’s Co. re-opens mass vax site | Fairfax Co. schools update | Prince George's Co. expands mobile vaccine fleet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
DeSclafani expected to start as San Francisco hosts Los Angeles

The Associated Press

September 3, 2021, 3:05 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (85-49, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (85-49, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: David Price (4-2, 3.88 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (11-6, 3.38 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -105, Dodgers -115; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers travel to face the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

The Giants are 43-22 on their home turf. San Francisco is hitting a collective batting average of .243 this season, led by Buster Posey with an average of .303.

The Dodgers are 39-26 on the road. Los Angeles’s lineup has 188 home runs this season, Max Muncy leads the club with 30 homers.

The Giants won the last meeting 5-0. Johnny Cueto earned his seventh victory and Austin Slater went 2-for-5 with an RBI for San Francisco. David Price took his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Bryant leads the Giants with 53 extra base hits and is batting .267.

Muncy leads the Dodgers with 30 home runs and is slugging .549.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .214 batting average, 3.27 ERA

Dodgers: 7-3, .196 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: (undisclosed), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Donovan Solano: (health protocols), Evan Longoria: (hand), Tommy La Stella: (side), Wilmer Flores: (hamstring).

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Max Scherzer: (hamstring), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Luke Raley: (undisclosed), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).

