CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccinated Fairfax Co. students get back to school faster | Prince George's Co. adds to mobile vaccine fleet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » MLB News » Cubs beat Pirates 6-5…

Cubs beat Pirates 6-5 on Difo error in 11th

The Associated Press

September 3, 2021, 12:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Sergio Alcántara scampered home when second baseman Wilmer Difo mishandled a popup in the 11th inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Thursday night for their third straight win.

Rafael Ortega and Ian Happ homered for Chicago, and Alcántara logged the first three-hit game of his career. Codi Heuer (6-2) got three outs for the win.

Alcántara began the 11th on second base and advanced on Ortega’s sacrifice bunt. Happ then sent a high fly to second, where Difo committed the game-ending error.

It’s the first three-game win streak for the Cubs since a five-game run from June 8-13.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

NASA's future of work plan starts with the 'experimental phase'

VHA employee vaccinations on the rise amid surge in COVID cases, deaths

In goodbye message, Chaillan unloads his frustrations over DoD’s technology culture, processes

OMB launches Evaluation.gov as hub to showcase work from chief evaluation officers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up