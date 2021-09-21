Coronavirus News: EMS workers file for vaccine exemption | Effectiveness of 2 doses of J&J vaccine | Some in Montgomery Co. not reporting status | Latest cases in DC region
Cody Bellinger placed on injured list with left rib fracture

The Associated Press

September 21, 2021, 7:14 PM

DENVER (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed outfielder Cody Bellinger on the injured list with a left rib fracture.

The team made the move Tuesday just before its game in Colorado against the Rockies and backdated the decision to Saturday. The Dodgers recalled outfielder Luke Raley from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Bellinger was banged up in a collision with Gavin Lux last week. Bellinger missed 46 games this season with a calf injury and seven more with hamstring tightness.

“It’s not ideal,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of going on the injured list this late in the season. “But neither is being in too much pain to feel you can perform at a certain level. If that’s the case and that’s where we get to, we’ll have to figure out how to make the most of it.”

The 2019 NL MVP is batting .159 this season with nine homers and 34 RBIs.

Raley’s is hitting .169 in 30 appearances with the Dodgers this season. He was picked up by the Dodgers as part of a February 2020 trade with Minnesota that sent right-hander Kenta Maeda to the Twins.

