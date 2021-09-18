Carrasco expected to start as New York hosts Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies (75-72, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (72-76, third in the NL East) Flushing, Queens;…

Philadelphia Phillies (75-72, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (72-76, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (7-8, 4.58 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 202 strikeouts) Mets: Carlos Carrasco (1-2, 5.59 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets +103, Phillies -121; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Philadelphia will play on Saturday.

The Mets are 43-32 in home games in 2020. New York’s lineup has 163 home runs this season, Pete Alonso leads them with 33 homers.

The Phillies have gone 33-40 away from home. Philadelphia has hit 181 home runs as a team this season. Bryce Harper leads the club with 33, averaging one every 13.4 at-bats.

The Phillies won the last meeting 4-3. Zack Wheeler earned his 14th victory and Brad Miller went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Taijuan Walker took his 10th loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 60 extra base hits and is batting .258.

Jean Segura leads the Phillies with 139 hits and is batting .298.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .229 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by six runs

Phillies: 4-6, .245 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Mets: Thomas Szapucki: (undisclosed), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Connor Brogdon: (groin), Luke Williams: (health protocols), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Travis Jankowski: (foot), Rhys Hoskins: (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.