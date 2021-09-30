Coronavirus News: Lawsuit over vaccine mandates in Montgomery Co. schools | DC bill could require vaccination for students | Rally for eviction protections in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Cabrera expected to start for the Marlins against Mets

The Associated Press

September 30, 2021, 1:42 AM

Miami Marlins (65-93, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (75-83, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (0-3, 6.56 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Mets: Rich Hill (6-8, 3.87 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -203, Marlins +173; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins head to play the New York Mets on Thursday.

The Mets are 46-34 in home games in 2020. New York has a team on-base percentage of .311, led by Michael Conforto with a mark of .335.

The Marlins have gone 25-55 away from home. Miami has slugged .372 this season. Jazz Chisholm Jr. leads the club with a .424 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Marlins won the last meeting 3-2. Steven Okert notched his third victory and Miguel Rojas went 1-for-4 with two RBIs for Miami. Seth Lugo took his third loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 140 hits and has 89 RBIs.

Chisholm Jr. leads the Marlins with 17 home runs and is batting .248.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .225 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .210 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Thomas Szapucki: (undisclosed), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Drew Smith: (shoulder), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand), Tomas Nido: (thumb).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion), Brian Anderson: (shoulder), Jesus Aguilar: (knee), Jorge Alfaro: (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

