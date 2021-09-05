CORONAVIRUS NEWS: HS football games cancelled after positive COVID-19 cases | Efforts grow to stop use of parasite drug | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Burnes expected to start as Brewers host the Cardinals

The Associated Press

September 5, 2021, 3:05 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (69-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (83-54, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jon Lester (5-6, 5.05 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-4, 2.20 ERA, .93 WHIP, 189 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -252, Cardinals +209; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and St. Louis will square off on Sunday.

The Brewers are 37-30 in home games in 2020. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, Omar Narvaez leads the team with a mark of .286.

The Cardinals are 34-35 on the road. St. Louis has slugged .398 this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with a .502 slugging percentage, including 63 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Brewers won the last meeting 4-0. Adrian Houser notched his eighth victory and Luis Urias went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Kwang Hyun Kim took his seventh loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar is second on the Brewers with 116 hits and has 73 RBIs.

Arenado leads the Cardinals with 29 home runs and is batting .258.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by six runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (shoulder), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Avisail Garcia: (hamstring/back), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Willy Adames: (quad), Manny Pina: (oblique).

Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Justin Miller: (arm), Andrew Miller: (foot), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

