Coronavirus News: Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID-19 | PHOTOS: 660,000 white flags on National Mall | Va. Vaccine QR Codes | Latest cases in DC region
Home » MLB News » Buehler, Dodgers to face…

Buehler, Dodgers to face Castillo, Reds

The Associated Press

September 17, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Los Angeles Dodgers (94-53, second in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (76-71, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (14-3, 2.32 ERA, .94 WHIP, 189 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (7-15, 4.18 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 171 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds +152, Dodgers -177; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers head to play the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

The Reds are 38-33 on their home turf. Cincinnati is slugging .427 as a unit. Nick Castellanos leads the club with a .569 slugging percentage, including 65 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Dodgers are 42-30 on the road. Los Angeles is slugging .422 as a unit. Max Muncy leads the team with a slugging percentage of .546.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 8-0. Clayton Kershaw secured his fourth victory and Justin Turner went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Sonny Gray registered his second loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Votto leads the Reds with 30 home runs and has 88 RBIs.

Muncy leads the Dodgers with 60 extra base hits and is slugging .546.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .209 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .250 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (intercostal), Tyler Naquin: (ribs).

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Chris Taylor: (neck), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Vaccination rates vary inside VA as mandate expands to broader federal workforce

New GEOINT strategy will direct agencies to look at commercial services first

Diverse federal workforce key to embedding equity in agency public service, OMB says

USPS says vaccination, testing requirements subject to 'mandatory' union negotiations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up