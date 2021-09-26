Coronavirus News: DC wants eligible residents to get booster | All Capitals players, coaches vaccinated | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
Braves to take on Padres on the road

The Associated Press

September 26, 2021, 3:05 AM

Atlanta Braves (82-72, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (78-77, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: TBD Padres: Joe Musgrove (11-9, 3.20 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 190 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -155, Braves +135; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ozzie Albies and the Braves will take on the Padres Sunday.

The Padres are 45-35 on their home turf. San Diego hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .317 this season, led by Fernando Tatis Jr. with a mark of .363.

The Braves are 45-35 in road games. Atlanta has hit 231 home runs as a team this season. Adam Duvall leads the club with 38, averaging one every 13.1 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 10-8. Richard Rodriguez recorded his fifth victory and Jorge Soler went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Atlanta. Daniel Hudson took his third loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 41 home runs and is batting .285.

Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 172 hits and is batting .297.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .274 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Braves: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Blake Snell: (adductor), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (thumb).

Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Adam Duvall: (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Stephen Vogt: (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

