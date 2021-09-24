Coronavirus News: CDC endorses COVID booster | Anne Arundel schools' distant learning program | Nursing shortage in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Home » MLB News » Braves to face Padres…

Braves to face Padres on the road

The Associated Press

September 24, 2021, 3:05 AM

Atlanta Braves (80-71, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (77-75, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: TBD Padres: Reiss Knehr (1-0, 3.93 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -125, Braves +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Atlanta will face off on Friday.

The Padres are 45-33 in home games in 2020. San Diego has slugged .401 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a .618 slugging percentage, including 68 extra-base hits and 40 home runs.

The Braves are 43-35 on the road. Atlanta hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .314 this season, led by Freddie Freeman with a mark of .377.

The Padres won the last meeting 3-2. Chris Paddack earned his sixth victory and Fernando Tatis Jr. went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Kyle Muller registered his third loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 68 extra base hits and is slugging .618.

Freeman leads the Braves with 171 hits and is batting .301.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .285 batting average, 6.38 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Braves: 5-5, .263 batting average, 2.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Blake Snell: (adductor), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Adam Duvall: (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Stephen Vogt: (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

