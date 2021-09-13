Coronavirus News: More vaccine mandates might be needed, Fauci says | Mandates lead to hospital resignations | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Astros starter Odorizzi leaves game after play at 1st base

The Associated Press

September 13, 2021, 9:42 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Houston Astros starter Jake Odorizzi left with an apparent injury after coming off the mound and running to cover first base in the second inning against the Texas Rangers on Monday night

Odorizzi grimaced a bit after getting to the bag and taking first baseman’s Yuli Gurriel’s throw for the out on Nick Solak’s grounder. Orodrizzi made the catch and then tagged the bag with his foot on the run.

After going back to the mound, Odorizzi stood there momentarily before getting a visit from the trainer. The right-hander then made one throw, grimaced again and exited the game. There was no immediate word from the Astros on the exact injury.

AL West-leading Houston had a 7-0 lead when Odorizzi exited and was replaced by Cristian Javier.

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

