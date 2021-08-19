CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Maryland vaccines update | Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff | US calls for booster shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Woodruff expected to start for the Brewers against Cardinals

The Associated Press

August 19, 2021, 3:05 AM

Milwaukee Brewers (74-47, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (61-58, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (7-6, 2.25 ERA, .91 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) Cardinals: Jon Lester (4-6, 5.32 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals +180, Brewers -217; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Eduardo Escobar and the Brewers will take on the Cardinals Thursday.

The Cardinals are 32-27 on their home turf. St. Louis hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .305 this season, led by Paul Goldschmidt with a mark of .349.

The Brewers are 42-20 in road games. Milwaukee has hit 151 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads them with 24, averaging one every 18.2 at-bats.

The Brewers won the last meeting 6-4. Josh Hader earned his fourth victory and Avisail Garcia went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Alex Reyes took his sixth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 57 extra base hits and is slugging .507.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 51 extra base hits and 64 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .262 batting average, 2.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Brewers: 8-2, .309 batting average, 3.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Justin Miller: (arm), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Kwang Hyun Kim: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Dylan Carlson: (wrist), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Brewers: Angel Perdomo: (back), Adrian Houser: (health protocols), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

