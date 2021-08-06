2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | American Taylor wins wrestling gold | US wins first beach volleyball gold medal since 2012 | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Webb scheduled to start for San Francisco against Milwaukee

The Associated Press

August 6, 2021, 3:05 AM

San Francisco Giants (69-40, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (65-44, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (5-3, 3.33 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Brewers: Corbin Burnes (6-4, 2.38 ERA, .96 WHIP, 152 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -159, Giants +141; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and San Francisco will square off on Friday.

The Brewers are 31-25 on their home turf. Milwaukee is averaging 4.3 RBIs per game this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with 71 total runs batted in.

The Giants have gone 34-23 away from home. San Francisco has a collective on-base percentage of .323, led by Buster Posey with a mark of .410.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Brewers with 71 RBIs and is batting .248.

Kris Bryant is second on the Giants with 42 extra base hits and is slugging .509.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Giants: 7-3, .260 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Hunter Strickland: (covid-19), Eric Lauer: (covid-19), Josh Hader: (covid-19), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), Dylan File: (elbow), Jake Cousins: (covid-19), John Axford: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (covid-19), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Anthony DeSclafani: (shoulder), Mike Yastrzemski: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

