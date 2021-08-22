CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What to know about DC's school plans | Fairfax Co. announces vaccine requirement | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » MLB News » Wainwright expected to start…

Wainwright expected to start for the Cardinals against the Pirates

The Associated Press

August 22, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pittsburgh Pirates (44-79, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (62-60, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Steven Brault (0-1, 1.84 ERA, .89 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-7, 3.26 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 141 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -215, Pirates +180; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Bryan Reynolds and the Pirates will take on the Cardinals Sunday.

The Cardinals are 33-29 in home games in 2020. St. Louis has a collective on-base percentage of .305, led by Paul Goldschmidt with a mark of .350.

The Pirates are 20-44 on the road. Pittsburgh is slugging .359 as a unit. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a slugging percentage of .525.

The Pirates won the last meeting 5-4. Chasen Shreve earned his second victory and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Genesis Cabrera registered his fourth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 25 home runs and has 80 RBIs.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 52 extra base hits and is batting .302.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .265 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .217 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Justin Miller: (arm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Kwang Hyun Kim: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Dylan Carlson: (wrist), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Pirates: Bryse Wilson: (undisclosed), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Anthony Alford: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Vaccine-resisting sailors will get counseling before being punished after mandate

IT asset management utilized to reduce technical debt in VA, USCIS

Relief groups helping troops bring furry friends overseas

VA still lacks a clear picture of its workforce needs, auditors say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up