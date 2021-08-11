CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. reinstates mask mandates | DC-area venues requiring proof of vaccines, negative COVID test | DCPS COVID-19's guidelines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » MLB News » Toussaint expected to start…

Toussaint expected to start as Braves host the Reds

The Associated Press

August 11, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Cincinnati Reds (61-53, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (58-55, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Wade Miley (9-4, 2.75 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) Braves: Touki Toussaint (1-2, 4.43 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -113, Reds -104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Cincinnati will square off on Wednesday.

The Braves are 30-28 on their home turf. The Atlanta pitching staff averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, Charlie Morton leads them with a mark of 10.4.

The Reds have gone 30-26 away from home. Cincinnati is slugging .429 as a unit. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a slugging percentage of .567.

The Braves won the last meeting 3-2. Drew Smyly earned his eighth victory and Adam Duvall went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Heath Hembree took his seventh loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duvall leads the Braves with 25 home runs and is slugging .481.

Jesse Winker leads the Reds with 23 home runs and has 67 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .252 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Reds: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), R.J. Alaniz: (calf), Nick Senzel: (knee), Alex Blandino: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Idea to reduce the number of CIOs per agency reemerges

OMB finds agency data needs work to understand inequality in public-facing services

DoD will seek to require COVID-19 vaccine for all troops by mid-September at the latest

Appropriators worried about DoD's ability to fill key technical vacancies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up