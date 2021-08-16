CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » MLB News » Toussaint, Braves to take…

Toussaint, Braves to take on Garrett, Marlins

The Associated Press

August 16, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Atlanta Braves (62-56, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (51-67, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Touki Toussaint (1-2, 4.28 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Marlins: Braxton Garrett (1-1, 4.65 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +132, Braves -153; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Atlanta will meet on Monday.

The Marlins are 30-27 in home games in 2020. Miami is slugging .380 as a unit. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a .487 slugging percentage, including 42 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Braves are 31-27 on the road. Atlanta hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .316 this season, led by Freddie Freeman with a mark of .371.

The Marlins won the last meeting 7-4. Pablo Lopez earned his fifth victory and Aguilar went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Miami. Ian Anderson registered his fifth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aguilar leads the Marlins with 22 home runs and is slugging .487.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 59 extra base hits and 80 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .277 batting average, 6.78 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Braves: 8-2, .234 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Zach Pop: (finger), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Joe Panik: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Per diem lodging rates remain unchanged for 2022, but meals, expenses see slight boost

SBA sees Biden executive orders as opportunity to increase equity in small business contracts

Congress' summer break is like a vacation during which you've got to keep checking email

Cyber commission applauds recommendations in $1T infrastructure bill nearing finish line

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up