Thompson scheduled to start for Miami against Cincinnati

The Associated Press

August 19, 2021, 3:05 AM

Miami Marlins (51-70, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (65-57, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-5, 3.08 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (6-12, 4.45 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -240, Marlins +195; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Miami will meet on Thursday.

The Reds are 32-29 on their home turf. Cincinnati is hitting a collective batting average of .252 this season, led by Nick Castellanos with an average of .313.

The Marlins have gone 21-40 away from home. Miami’s lineup has 122 home runs this season, Jesus Aguilar leads the club with 22 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos ranks second on the Reds with 52 extra base hits and is batting .313.

Aguilar leads the Marlins with 106 hits and is batting .265.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.67 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Marlins: 4-6, .262 batting average, 6.93 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Jesse Winker: (intercostal).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Zach Pop: (finger), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Joe Panik: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

