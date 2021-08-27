CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. teacher won't wear mask | Maryland board votes for school mask mandate | DC expands COVID home tests | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Thompson scheduled to start for Miami against Cincinnati

The Associated Press

August 27, 2021, 3:05 AM

Cincinnati Reds (70-59, second in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (53-75, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Wade Miley (10-4, 2.88 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-5, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +128, Reds -148; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds travel to take on the Miami Marlins on Friday.

The Marlins are 32-31 in home games in 2020. The Miami pitching staff averages 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Sandy Alcantara leads them with a mark of 8.3.

The Reds are 34-30 in road games. Cincinnati has slugged .433 this season. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .576.

The Reds won the last meeting 3-1. Vladimir Gutierrez earned his ninth victory and Tyler Naquin went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Alcantara registered his 12th loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 22 home runs and has 88 RBIs.

Castellanos leads the Reds with 56 extra base hits and is slugging .576.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .212 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Reds: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Zach Pop: (finger), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Joe Panik: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (intercostal).

