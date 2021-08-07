2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US wins third straight water polo gold | American Seidel earns marathon bronze | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Struggling Red Sox put slugger Martinez on COVID-19 list

The Associated Press

August 7, 2021, 1:50 PM

TORONTO (AP) — The Boston Red Sox put slugger J.D. Martinez on the COVID-19-related injured list Saturday, further weakening a struggling offense that has scored five runs or fewer in 13 straight games.

Martinez is batting .284 with 21 home runs and 68 RBIs in 104 games.

“He felt sick last night, has been feeling sick the whole day,” manager Alex Cora said.

Boston, which had lost seven of eight and fallen out of the AL East lead, put rookie outfielder Jarren Duran on the COVID-19-related injured list Friday. Neither Martinez nor Duran has tested positive, Cora said.

To replace Martinez, the Red Sox recalled catcher Connor Wong from Triple-A Worcester.

Right-hander Tanner Houck will be the 27th man for Saturday’s doubleheader against Toronto. Houck was expected to start Game 2 in place of left-hander Martín Pérez, who was moved to the bullpen Friday.

