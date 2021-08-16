CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » MLB News » Senzatela scheduled to start…

Senzatela scheduled to start for Colorado against San Diego

The Associated Press

August 16, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Diego Padres (67-53, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (52-66, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Weathers (4-5, 6.06 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-9, 4.71 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +116, Padres -136; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and San Diego will meet on Monday.

The Rockies are 38-21 on their home turf. Colorado’s lineup has 125 home runs this season, C.J. Cron leads the club with 19 homers.

The Padres are 27-29 in road games. San Diego has slugged .410 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a .675 slugging percentage, including 54 extra-base hits and 33 home runs.

The Padres won the last meeting 8-1. Craig Stammen earned his fifth victory and Ha-Seong Kim went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for San Diego. Austin Gomber registered his sixth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 45 extra base hits and is batting .261.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 33 home runs and is slugging .675.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .273 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Padres: 5-5, .246 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Raimel Tapia: (toe), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (oblique), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Yu Darvish: (back), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jurickson Profar: (undisclosed), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Per diem lodging rates remain unchanged for 2022, but meals, expenses see slight boost

SBA sees Biden executive orders as opportunity to increase equity in small business contracts

Congress' summer break is like a vacation during which you've got to keep checking email

Cyber commission applauds recommendations in $1T infrastructure bill nearing finish line

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up