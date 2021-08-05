Senzatela expected to start for the Rockies against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (52-57, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (47-61, fourth in the NL West) Denver; Thursday, 3:10…

Chicago Cubs (52-57, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (47-61, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jake Arrieta (5-10, 6.20 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-8, 4.58 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -162, Cubs +140; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Chicago will square off on Thursday.

The Rockies are 34-21 on their home turf. Colorado hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .310 this season, led by C.J. Cron with a mark of .353.

The Cubs are 21-36 in road games. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .304 this season, led by Willson Contreras with a mark of .340.

The Cubs won the last meeting 3-2. Alec Mills secured his fifth victory and Patrick Wisdom went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Chicago. Jon Gray took his seventh loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 17 home runs and is slugging .474.

Contreras leads the Cubs with 38 RBIs and is batting .233.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .268 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Cubs: 4-6, .246 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Antonio Senzatela: (covid-19), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (foot), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Yency Almonte: (covid-19), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.