CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Canada OKs vaccinated Americans | Va. lawmakers approve COVID-19 budget | Local vaccination numbers | COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations
Home » MLB News » Scherzer scheduled to start…

Scherzer scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Philadelphia

The Associated Press

August 10, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Los Angeles Dodgers (67-45, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (59-53, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Max Scherzer (9-4, 2.75 ERA, .89 WHIP, 157 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (7-6, 4.49 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 152 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies +145, Dodgers -166; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Taylor and the Dodgers will take on the Phillies Tuesday.

The Phillies are 34-21 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia is averaging 4.4 RBIs per game this season. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with 68 total runs batted in.

The Dodgers have gone 31-25 away from home. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .331 this season, led by Max Muncy with a mark of .402.

The Phillies won the last meeting 2-0. Zack Wheeler earned his fifth victory and Hoskins went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Clayton Kershaw took his sixth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper is third on the Phillies with 20 home runs and has 45 RBIs.

Muncy leads the Dodgers with 22 home runs and has 64 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .264 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .281 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Connor Brogdon: (elbow), Chase Anderson: (tricep), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Matt Joyce: (back), Odubel Herrera: (achilles), Adam Haseley: (covid-19), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Didi Gregorius: (elbow), Freddy Galvis: (quad).

Dodgers: Edwin Uceta: (back), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Justin Turner: (groin), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: (knee), Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Dustin May: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Darien Nunez: (undisclosed), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

DoD will seek to require COVID-19 vaccine for all troops by mid-September at the latest

Biden's picks on USPS board push back on 'dangerous risks' in plan to slow down mail

Idea to reduce the number of CIOs per agency reemerges

New CISA office brings in cloud giants, other private companies to collaborate on cyber threats

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up