San Diego to visit Colorado Tuesday

San Diego Padres (67-54, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (53-66, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: TBD Rockies: German Marquez (10-9, 3.71 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 147 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -130, Padres +108; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and San Diego will face off on Tuesday.

The Rockies are 39-21 on their home turf. Colorado has hit 128 home runs as a team this season. C.J. Cron leads the club with 20, averaging one every 16 at-bats.

The Padres are 27-30 on the road. San Diego has slugged .411 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .673.

The Rockies won the last meeting 6-5. Daniel Bard earned his sixth victory and Connor Joe went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Colorado. Daniel Hudson registered his second loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 46 extra base hits and is batting .260.

Adam Frazier leads the Padres with 141 hits and is batting .308.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Padres: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Raimel Tapia: (toe), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (oblique), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Yu Darvish: (back), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jurickson Profar: (undisclosed), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

