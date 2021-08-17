WORLD NEWS: Help Afghans resettle | What's next in Afghanistan? | Md., Va. willing to take refugees | How US money benefited Taliban
Home » MLB News » San Diego to visit…

San Diego to visit Colorado Tuesday

The Associated Press

August 17, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Diego Padres (67-54, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (53-66, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: TBD Rockies: German Marquez (10-9, 3.71 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 147 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -130, Padres +108; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and San Diego will face off on Tuesday.

The Rockies are 39-21 on their home turf. Colorado has hit 128 home runs as a team this season. C.J. Cron leads the club with 20, averaging one every 16 at-bats.

The Padres are 27-30 on the road. San Diego has slugged .411 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .673.

The Rockies won the last meeting 6-5. Daniel Bard earned his sixth victory and Connor Joe went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Colorado. Daniel Hudson registered his second loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 46 extra base hits and is batting .260.

Adam Frazier leads the Padres with 141 hits and is batting .308.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Padres: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Raimel Tapia: (toe), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (oblique), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Yu Darvish: (back), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jurickson Profar: (undisclosed), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Air Force Skyborg program awards new contracts for further development

Money, momentum give new GSA administrator a rare opportunity

Agencies get another tool for recruiting and hiring student interns, OPM says

Former intelligence employees lose legal battle over scope of prepublication reviews

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up