CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Keeping COVID cases in schools in perspective | Pandemic effect on rents | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » MLB News » Reds get minor league…

Reds get minor league OF DeShields from Red Sox

The Associated Press

August 31, 2021, 7:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds obtained minor league outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. from the Boston Red Sox for cash on Tuesday.

DeShields was with Boston’s Triple-A team in Worcester and was assigned to the Reds’ top minor league team in Louisville.

The 29-year old DeShields provides outfield depth for the Reds, who started Tuesday in the second NL wild-card spot.

DeShields has six years of big league experience. He was with Cleveland last year after spending the previous five seasons with Texas. He has a .246 batting average, a .326 on-base percentage and 109 stolen bases in 576 games.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

DHS S&T looks to boost tech transfer by fostering new startup companies

USPS brings back mask policy for workforce — with or without vaccination

FASC has opportunity to bring supply chain efforts under its umbrella

With new CIO in place, OPM turning to familiar IT modernization playbook

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up