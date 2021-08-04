Rays beat Mariners 4-3 to avoid season series sweep

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena had a two-run triple during a three-run third and the AL East-leading Tampa…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena had a two-run triple during a three-run third and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Wednesday to avoid a season series sweep.

The Rays went 1-6 overall against Seattle, including losing the first two games of the three-game set.

Josh Fleming (9-5) allowed two runs and five hits, and Mike Zunino hit his 21st homer for the Rays. Ryan Sherriff, the third Tampa Bay reliever, worked the ninth to get his first save.

Mariners rookie Logan Gilbert (5-3) gave up three runs and four hits over five innings. Seattle had won 11 consecutive games, dating to May 25, when Gilbert started. The right-hander was 5-0 during the stretch.

Tampa Bay had been hitless in nine at-bats with runners in scoring position during the series prior to Arozarena’s triple that center fielder Jarred Kelenic failed to make a running catch on. Arozarena came home to make it 3-1 on Joey Wendle’s sacrifice fly.

Zunino gave Tampa Bay a 4-2 advantage on a sixth-inning solo shot.

Seattle had two on with no outs in the eighth but scored just once, on Matt Wisler’s wild pitch.

Mitch Haniger hit a ground-ball triple leading off the sixth that deflected off the glove of a diving Arozarena in left field and ended Fleming’s day. Kyle Seager cut the Mariners’ deficit to 3-2 on a sacrifice fly off JT Chargois.

Seager has 15 RBIs over his last 15 games,

Dylan Moore had a two-out single in the third, swiped second for his 17th stolen base, and scored on a single by J.P. Crawford to give Seattle a 1-0 lead.

LOOKING AHEAD

Mariners: Scheduled to begin the 2022 season at home on March 31 against Detroit. After four games with the Tigers, Seattle hosts a pair against the Los Angeles Angels.

Rays: Will open the 2022 season with a six-game road trip, with opening day March 31 at Boston. Tampa Bay’s home opener is against Baltimore on April 8 to begin a seven-game homestand.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: RHP Collin McHugh (right arm fatigue) had a bullpen session and should be back this weekend. … RHP Chris Archer (right forearm tightness), who left his start Sunday with Triple-A Durham due to left hip soreness, is scheduled to resume throwing Friday.

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP Tyler Anderson (5-8 overall, 0-0 with Seattle) will make his second start since being acquired from Pittsburgh in the opener of a four-game series at the New York Yankees Thursday night in a matchup of playoff contenders. He will be opposed by LHP Nestor Cortes (0-0).

Rays: LHP Ryan Yarbrough (6-4) is the starter Thursday night at Baltimore as Tampa Bay begins a nine-game trip.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.