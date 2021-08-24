CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. education board talks masks | Anne Arundel Co. vaccine update | FDA decision triggers mandates | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Rangers place Heim on COVID-19 list, adjust rotation

The Associated Press

August 24, 2021, 7:03 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Texas Rangers added catcher Jonah Heim to COVID-19 injured list on Tuesday, and pitchers Spencer Howard and Dane Dunning — their scheduled starters for Wednesday and Thursday — are not with the team because of health and safety protocols.

The Rangers opened a three-game series at Cleveland on Tuesday night with Howard and Dunning scheduled to start the final two games. Left-hander Jake Latz, who is pitching at Triple-A Round Rock, will be added to the roster and start Wednesday. Right-hander Jordan Lyles, who was scheduled to start Friday against Houston, will pitch Thursday.

The Rangers have five players on the COVID IL, including Heim, who was a late scratch from Monday’s lineup. Infielders Charlie Culberson and Brock Holt, and right-handers Drew Anderson and Mike Foltynewicz were previously placed on the list.

Infielder Ryan Dorow and left-hander Hyeon-jong Yang were added as replacements from Round Rock. Center fielder Leody Taveras was recalled from Round Rock and batted leadoff against the Indians Tuesday. First baseman Curtis Terry was optioned to Triple-A.

“We’re continuing to take extreme precaution in terms of the health and safety protocols,” general manager Chris Young said. “The team is undergoing additional testing on a daily basis. We’ve required masks at the (ball) park, the hotel and the buses. We’re doing our best to prevent further spread or close contact.”

