WORLD NEWS: Help Afghans resettle | What's next in Afghanistan? | Md., Va. willing to take refugees | How US money benefited Taliban
Home » MLB News » Price scheduled to start…

Price scheduled to start as Los Angeles hosts Pittsburgh

The Associated Press

August 17, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pittsburgh Pirates (42-77, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (73-46, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Wil Crowe (3-7, 5.27 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Dodgers: David Price (4-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -306, Pirates +247; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Pittsburgh will face off on Tuesday.

The Dodgers are 37-20 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles is slugging .426 as a unit. Max Muncy leads the team with a .558 slugging percentage, including 47 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.

The Pirates are 18-42 in road games. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .234 batting average as a team this season, Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .306.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 2-1. Blake Treinen earned his third victory and Muncy went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Chasen Shreve took his first loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Muncy leads the Dodgers with 26 home runs and has 70 RBIs.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 21 home runs and has 71 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .261 batting average, 1.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Pirates: 1-9, .217 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Julio Urias: (calf), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Mookie Betts: (hip), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: (knee), Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Joe Kelly: (undisclosed), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).

Pirates: Bryse Wilson: (undisclosed), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (covid-19), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Anthony Alford: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Air Force Skyborg program awards new contracts for further development

Money, momentum give new GSA administrator a rare opportunity

Agencies get another tool for recruiting and hiring student interns, OPM says

Former intelligence employees lose legal battle over scope of prepublication reviews

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up